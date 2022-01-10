“We had never shown something like this, I can’t explain it, I thought we had figured out how to approach the race. Over the course of a championship these things make us come back down to earth, luckily in a few days we will start again and I hope not reviewing certain things. It is a game that I personally did not expect from the boys, in recent days we have behaved well. Now let’s roll up our sleeves, it is not possible to face matches in Serie A in this way. Vlahovic? Even those around him have to work harder, but I don’t feel like analyzing individuals. Starting well was our goal, we need another attitude. Ikoné? He is young, he has many margins and he must know quickly what we are asking for. He will give us a hand “.