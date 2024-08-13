Google Gemini Live was introduced at the Made by Google event and is designed to be the new companion for people. With this new tool you will have answers to different topics, you can even chat at any time about any topic and even interrupt it if you get bored with its answer.

New to Gemini Live is ten new voices to choose from, the ability to connect with more apps on your device, and expanded plugins for apps like Keep, Tasks, and YouTube—all coming soon to give you even more functionality.

What is Gemini Live?

Gemini Live was first introduced at Google I/O earlier this year. It enables live conversational capabilities with the powerful Gemini chatbot.

It’s very similar to OpenAI’s GPT-4o Voice, allowing you to use natural language to communicate and even interrupt the AI ​​and ask it complex questions.

The new voice assistant is the replacement for Google Assistant. Gemini is available for Android or iOS devices and comes to create a completely new way of interacting with a mobile device.

Gemini Live is audio-only, though Google plans to add full multimodal capabilities later this year. When it launches, it will allow you to have your phone’s camera open while interacting with Gemini, giving the AI ​​a view of the world and more feedback from it.

How can I have it?

Available today, Gemini Live is coming to Android users in English who also have a Gemini Advanced subscription. This is the premium version of AI available with a Google One subscription, and will be available for the first year for free with the Pixel 9 series.

If you already have Gemini installed and your device is set to English, you won’t have to do anything extra, just pay $19 a month to have access to Gemini Advanced. Google promises that in the coming weeks there will be more language options, as well as an iOS version of the app.

Of course there is no sign of a free version.

