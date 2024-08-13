Chihuahua.- During a working meeting with Jesús Antonio Esteva Medina, future head of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), Governor Maru Campos presented a series of projects for the modernization of four important highway routes in Chihuahua.

Among the projects discussed, the construction of the Topolobampo-Chihuahua highway stood out, which will link the town of Cerocahui in the municipality of Urique with the Port of Topolobampo in Sinaloa. This highway, 89 kilometers long, will benefit 3.7 million inhabitants and will require an investment of more than 6,343 million pesos. The project also includes the construction of the Bridge over the Huites Dam, which will connect Cerocahui with Choix.

In addition, the Federal Highway Conservation Program was presented, which will cover 15 key sections in the state, such as:

• Sacramento-Swedish

• Ahumada-Juarez

• Chihuahua-Ojinaga

• Chihuahua-Delicacies

• The Board-Limit with the state of Sonora

• Chihuahua-Cuauhtémoc-Parral

• Parral-Jimenez

• Parral-Guadalupe and Calvo

• Parral-Border with Durango

• Kilometer 188 Jiménez-Savalza-Limit with Durango

• Juarez-Janos

• Janos-Border with Sonora

• Swedish-Janos

• San Borja-Nonova

• Rocheachi-Norogachi

The program includes the maintenance and rehabilitation of 1,570.30 kilometers of roads, with an estimated investment of 1,000 million pesos.

The implementation of strategies for the modernization of the following sections was also discussed:

• Janos-Agua Prieta

• New Casas Grandes-Janos-Puerto Palomas

• Hidalgo del Parral-New Palomas Junction (Short Route)

• Palomas-San Francisco de Satevó state section

• Chihuahua-Ojinaga (from kilometer 30 to 85 and from kilometer 200 to 225)