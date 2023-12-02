Under the name of DisneylandForward, disney has already presented its project to the city council of Anaheim, California, where the complex is located, to carry out an expansion. If approved, it could be considered a new park, with attractions and settings dedicated to different characters from the franchise that currently do not have their own space. Company authorities hope that the initiative will be approved by the end of 2024.

Given the popularity and the tourist attraction that the different parks of the Mickey Mouse company represent Throughout the world, changes, additions and expansions are constantly being thought about. In this case, the intention to expand the space of Disneyland, or Disneyland, has already existed for a long time and materialized in a project that is in the hands of the municipal authorities.

DisneylandForward, the project to expand Disneyland in California

First of all, what was presented by Disney includes the creation of new attractions, shops and restaurants on its current surface, as indicated Los Angeles Times. Additionally, the project’s official website emphasizes that this would benefit the community with new jobs.

On the other hand, some authorizations are also promoted within the framework of the zoning rules to be able to carry out an expansion, regardless of whether or not it will be connected to the existing land. As considered by the Theme park president Josh D’Amaro at an employee meeting, California city has room to build new park from scratch.

The company presented DisneylandForward, the project to expand Disneyland in California

Although it has not yet been reported how much all of what it wants to carry out would cost, the company did highlight that everything will be supported with private funds. The company’s intention is that The DisneylandForward project is reviewed by the Anaheim City Council and approved within the next twelve months.