Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, received today in Dubai a number of female guests from the UAE participating in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which is being held in the city of Expo Dubai.

Her Highness received Katalin Novak, President of Hungary, Kaia Kallas, Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia, Dr. Maryam Bint Mohamed Ould Dah, wife of the President of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Veronica Alcoser, wife of the President of the Republic of Colombia, Liz Cuesta Peraza, wife of the President of Cuba, and Lydia Abella, wife of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Colombia. Malta.

Her Highness also received a delegation of female experts speaking at the forum organized by the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women at “cop28”.

During the meeting, cordial conversations were exchanged about the relations of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and sisterly and friendly countries and the common desire to strengthen bridges of communication and cooperation for the sake of the lofty goals of developing and prospering societies and coming together to confront various challenges, especially climate change and its negative effects on the environment and human lives.

During the meeting, a number of basic aspects of concern to women and children and opportunities for cooperation and exchange of experiences were reviewed to enhance joint actions that are in the interest of societies and contribute to confronting the challenges facing the family.

The country’s participating guests expressed their sincere congratulations to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and the leadership of the UAE and its people on the occasion of Union Day, wishing the UAE further progress, sophistication and prosperity. The female guests also praised the cultural achievements of the UAE and its development renaissance, and expressed their pride in the level of friendly relations and cooperation between their countries and the United Arab Emirates.

For her part, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak expressed her thanks and gratitude to the state guests for congratulating them on this dear national occasion, and for the sincere feelings they expressed towards the UAE and its people, wishing their countries and peoples continued progress and development.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak held a luncheon in honor of the female guests participating in the climate conference, which was attended by a number of sheikhs.