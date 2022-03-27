In a lengthy interview, the Trust said the Kremlin should also pledge not to commit any “further aggression” against Ukraine, until sanctions against hundreds of Russian figures and entities are lifted.

Like other Western countries, the UK has imposed sanctions on more than 1,000 Russian or Belarusian individuals and companies in recent weeks. The last batch of sanctions was two days ago.

“Sanctions can only be lifted with a complete ceasefire and (forces) withdrawal, but also with a commitment not to commit further aggression” against Ukraine, Truss explained, noting that these sanctions can be reimposed if an operation begins. new military.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has indicated that sanctions against Russia are “not designed to be permanent” and said they could be lifted if Moscow changed its position.

The British minister also indicated that she had set up a unit specialized in negotiations within her ministry to assist Ukraine in its talks with Russia, but warned that it would only be useful if the “Russians” were “serious” in their willingness to negotiate.

“I don’t think they are serious now and that’s why I said we need to be resolute to achieve peace,” she said, stressing that it was therefore necessary to “double the sanctions” and “double the weapons we send to Ukraine.”