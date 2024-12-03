Basalioma, also called basal cell carcinoma or basal cell carcinoma, is the most common form of skin cancer, and is mainly concentrated on the face, nose and forehead.

Basal cell carcinoma usually appears as a semi-transparent lump on the skin. It appears more frequently in areas of the skin that are exposed to the sun, such as the head and neck. Men are more likely to develop this carcinoma and it usually appears after the age of 50.

Causes of basaloma

DNA mutation

Basal cell carcinoma appears when skin cells experience a mutation in their DNA. This mutation causes a basal cell to reproduce rapidly when it should die and disappear. With so many cells accumulated, a cancerous tumor sometimes forms. This abnormal DNA process is believed to be often caused by excess sunlight.

The types of basaloma are:

– Nodular. Papule, small skin-colored lesion or lump with spider veins. A variant is pigmented basalioma that can be confused with melanoma.

– Cystic. Similar to nodular but has a cavity filled with fluid.

– Sclerosant. It looks like a scar. A variant is sclerosing basalioma of the eyelid.

– Superficial. Reddish peeling patch.

The main risk factors are:

– Frequent sun exposure.

– Follow or have followed radiotherapy treatment.

– Have clear skin.

– Family or personal history of skin cancer.

– Follow therapy with immunosuppressive drugs.

– Exposure to arsenic.

– Congenital syndromes such as xeroderma pigmentosa.

Symptoms of basaloma

Appears in areas exposed to the sun

Basal cell carcinoma appears mostly on parts of the body exposed to the sun, especially the head and neck. The symptoms are quite clear.

– Appearance of a whitish lump.

– A dark colored injury or wound.

– A reddish wound, often on the back or chest.

Diagnosis of basaloma

visual exploration

The first step the doctor takes to diagnose the disease is to perform a visual examination to try to discover lumps, spots or wounds that may indicate the existence of a carcinoma. He will also study the clinical history and ask the patient about his family history.

Finally, a biopsy may also be ordered to study the apparently affected tissues.

Basalioma treatment and medication

Multiple treatments

There are a variety of treatments for this disease. It will depend on the type of cancer, its level of development and its size whether the doctor opts for a specific strategy. Basically, the most used methods are surgery and medication administration.

At a surgical level, electrodessication and curettage can be performed to remove the surface of the tumor, scrape it and then cauterize it with an electric needle. A surgical excision may also be considered to cut the lesion and the surrounding area; cryosurgery, especially in thinner lesions; and Mohs surgery, which removes cancer cells in layers until, checked under a microscope, no malignant cells remain.

From a pharmacological point of view, topical treatment can be prescribed with creams or ointments formulated with imiquimod or fluorouracil; and for more advanced cases, drugs that block the molecular signals that favor the growth of the basioloma such as vismodegib or sonidegib.

Basalioma prevention

Don’t expose yourself too much to the sun

Some simple tips can reduce the risk of suffering from this disease.

– Do not expose yourself to the sun when it shines brightest; that is, in the central hours of the day.

– Use sunscreen throughout the year.

– Do not expose yourself to UVA rays.

– Wear sunglasses with a photoprotective filter.

– Perform self-checks of the skin to detect the possible appearance of a basalioma.