The month of November has left good data in terms of unemployment, according to data published this Tuesday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy. last month Unemployment registered in the offices of public employment services fell by 16,036 people. The decrease is due, above all, to the services sector, which accounted for just over half of the decrease in unemployment.

After the drop in November, The total number of unemployed stood at 2,586,018 unemployed. It is the lowest figure in a month of November since 2007. In seasonally adjusted terms, registered unemployment fell in the penultimate month of 2024 by 9,018 people.

The decline in unemployment in November of this year is lower than the falls recorded in the months of November in other years.

However, Social Security lost an average of 30,051 contributors in November compared to the previous monthits worst figure this month since 2019. This drop in membership is due to the sharp decline in employment in the hospitality industry, which destroyed more than 118,700 jobs after the end of the tourist season, especially in the Balearic Islands.

In the last year unemployment accumulates a decrease of 148,813 unemployedwhich represents 5.4% less, with a decline in female unemployment of 88,293 women (-5.4%) and a fall in male unemployment of 60,520 men (-5.5%).

By sectors, Unemployment fell in all economic sectors, especially in serviceswith 8,693 fewer unemployed (-0.4%), followed by industry, which lost 2,268 unemployed (-1.1%); construction, with 2,124 fewer unemployed people (-1.08%), and agriculture, where unemployment decreased by 1,902 people (-2.2%). For its part, the group without previous employment registered 1,049 fewer unemployed (-0.4%).

Unemployment fell in November in both sexesalthough somewhat more among women. Specifically, female unemployment fell by 10,811 unemployed compared to the previous month (-0.7%), compared to a drop in male unemployment of 5,225 unemployed (-0.5%).

Thus, at the end of the penultimate month of 2024, the total number of unemployed women stood at 1,556,800 women, its lowest level since 2008, while the number of unemployed men totaled 1,029,218.

By age, Unemployment among young people under 25 years of age fell by 1.9% in Novemberwith 3,796 fewer unemployed than at the end of October, while unemployment among people aged 25 and over fell by 12,240 unemployed (-0.5%). At the end of last month, the total number of unemployed people under 25 years of age stood at 196,704 unemployed.

For its part, Registered unemployment among foreigners rose by 3,957 unemployed compared to the previous month (+1.1%), bringing the total number of unemployed immigrants to 355,247, which represents 2,192 fewer unemployed than a year before (-0.6%).

41.8% of permanent contracts

In November of this year, 1,301,482 contracts were registered, 4% less than in the same month of 2023. Of all of them, 544,519 were permanent contracts, a figure 3.2% lower than a year before. In total, 41.8% of the contracts made in November were indefinite, a percentage somewhat lower than in October, when the proportion of permanent contracts was 43.5%.

Within the indefiniteIn November, 227,203 full-time contracts were made, 2.9% less than in the same month last year; 185,914 permanent-discontinuous contracts (-5.3% year-on-year) and 131,402 part-time indefinite contracts (-0.6%).

Of all the contracts signed in November, 756,963 were temporary contracts, 4.6% less than in the same month of 2023. In total, these contracts represented 58.1% of the hiring carried out in the penultimate month of the year.

The Ministry of Labor has also reported that spending on unemployment benefits reached 1,922.1 million euros in October 2024 (latest data available), 5.5% more than in the same month of 2023.

He average monthly expense per beneficiarynot including the agricultural subsidy of Andalusia and Extremadura, amounted to 1,117.5 euros in the month of October, 4.1% more.

The total number of beneficiaries of unemployment benefits stood at 1,757,250 people at the end of October, 1.2% higher than in October 2023.

The unemployment coverage rate, which a year earlier was 67.07%, stood at 72.17% in October 2024, the highest in this month since 2010.