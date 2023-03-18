Aitana and Sebastián Yatra were prey to the paparazzi and the tabloids who were anxiously awaiting confirmation of a romance between the Spanish singer and the Colombian artist. The exclusive was obtained by the magazine ¡Hola!, when it caught them kissing on the deck of a yacht, on the beaches of Miami (United States), a place where they traveled to be present at the lavish wedding of the influencer Lele Pons and Guaynaa, the last Saturday March 4th. The couple, who met in 2017 on the reality show “Operation Triumph”, have not yet said anything about whether they are in a relationship, although the interpreter of “Tacones rojos” has already expressed his admiration for the winner of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, who In turn, he shared on Instagram some photos that appear together, in which the difference between their heights is obvious.

See also Criticism of 'La última': a series full of clichés for Aitana fans ” title=” Aitana and Sebastián Yatra captured on a yacht. Photo: Hello! ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Aitana and Sebastián Yatra captured on a yacht. Photo: Hello!

What is Aitana’s size?

The multifaceted singer Aitana Ocaña is 161 cm tall. Her previous partner, the Spanish actor Miguel Bernardeau —who played Guzmán in the Netflix series “Elite” (2018)— has a height of 179 cm. Precisely, when the end of the sentimental bond between the two was confirmed at the end of 2022, after four years, the first rumors arose about an idyll between the interpreter of “You’re going to stay” and Sebastian Yatra.

Aitana shared several photos with Sebastián Yatra. Photo: Aitana/Instagram

As you remember, Aitana and Sebastián Yatra had already collaborated on the song “Lifeless Heart” of 2020, a song that was included in “11 reasons”, the second studio album by the Spanish artist. Then, at the beginning of 2022, they released “Las dudas”, a single from the Colombian album “Dharma”. And added to this, the two will be part of the new edition of “La voz kids”, as coaches along with David Bisbal and Rosario Flores.

How many centimeters does Sebastián Yatra take Aitana?

Sebastián Yatra, 28 years old, is 1.79 m tall and the difference with Aitana, 23, is 18 centimeters tall. On the other hand, the Colombian was elusive when Pablo Motos, host of the Antena 3 program “El hormiguero”, asked him about the nominee for the 2022 Heat Latin Music Awards; and he claimed only that he “knew her.” However, later, during the Dial de Tenerife Awards, held on March 16, the interpreter of “Two little caterpillars” stated about the Spanish artist: “She’s amazing and obviously I love her very much.”