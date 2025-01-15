Juan Bernabé, the 57-year-old man who was in charge of walking the bird for the Italian sports club Lazio, was fired after showing very explicit photos of his last surgical intervention on social networks: implantation of a penile prosthesis.

Although the absence of Olympia, the bald eagle, in Serie A matches caused surprise among fans who considered its flight an iconic moment, what was most newsworthy was Barnabas’s procedure. What exactly is a penile implant? How does it work and when is it necessary? We tell you.

It is difficult to find bone marrow donors, which is why this company extracts it from bodies that will no longer need it. San Francisco-based Ossium Health has performed three transplants on cancer patients in recent months using bone marrow stem cells from deceased donors.

Prostheses DO NOT lengthen the penis

At the outset, let’s make this clear: prostheses do not serve to increase the size of the penis. They are treatments for erectile dysfunction, defined as the inability to have or maintain an erection sufficient to maintain sexual relations with complete penetration. The first option proposed to patients is drugs; if this does not work, there is talk of a surgical intervention with its possible associated risks: infections, complications with anesthesia and alteration of the spontaneous function of the sexual organ.

However, and according to data from the Italian Society of Andrology (SIA), the chances of success are 95%. That is, pleasure during intercourse, the ability to ejaculate and orgasm, as well as excretory functions, are preserved. The implantation operation can be performed with general, spinal and, recently, local anesthesia. Its duration varies depending on the device chosen.

There are two main types of penile prostheses, the semi-rigid or malleable ones and the inflatable ones.each with its respective pros and cons. It is advisable to see a specialist doctor to evaluate the possibilities of an implant and the type of device recommended, taking into account the health conditions, wishes and expectations of the patient.

The man who had three penises and didn’t know it This is the second documented case to date of an extremely rare birth defect.

Semi-rigid prostheses

Semi-rigid penile prostheses consist of two semi-rigid cylinders that are inserted into the corpora cavernosa of the penis, the structures that fill with blood during natural erection and swell. This type of prosthesis provides the penis with constant firmness, sufficient to guarantee penetrative intercourse; It is also malleable, the patient can accommodate the organ up or down as desired. However, it is the least used alternative; The semi-rigidity of the limb can be uncomfortable and difficult to conceal. Over time, sensitivity may be altered.

Inflatable prosthesis

They are divided into two-component and three-component; Both work on a hydraulic principle. A pump with a small reservoir of saline solution is placed in the scrotum; In the case of tri-components, there is a second reservoir at the level of the pubis that, when activated, inflates two expandable cylinders implanted in the corpora cavernosa. Thus, the penis acquires elasticity when it needs it, and thanks to a special valve it drains the liquid, returning to a state of complete flaccidity. These maintain the appearance and functionality of the penis naturally.

Biocomponent prostheses are simpler to implant and easier to use, but they can leave the patient dissatisfied. The presence of a single reservoir does not allow optimal flow regulation and, consequently, sagging can proliferate beyond firmness. On the other hand, The three-component option appears to be the most advantageous in terms of the final result, although the operation and mechanism are a little more complex.

Article originally published in WIRED. Adapted by Alondra Flores.