Getafe is already in the quarterfinals after beating Pontevedra of the Second RFEF, the fourth category of Spanish football, this Wednesday, with a true exhibition of the already recognized ‘Bordalás style’: a solitary goal in the 2nd minute decided a duel that they ended up defending with everything—he ended up with 16% possession— and two less men.

The Madrid team found a gift as soon as the game started that made their job easier. The maroon midfielder Samu Mayo lost the ball in his own half and Álvaro Rodríguez hit from distance to surprise a poorly placed Manu Vizoso.

That goal hurt Pontevedra, who were groggy for several minutes. He tried to contain the injury by increasing the speed of the game, but the intense pressure from the rival prevented his most creative players from entering the game. Getafe never let up and Yelko Pino and Dalisson struggled to connect with their teammates.

Despite this, little by little, the maroon team took over the ball. Getafe didn’t mind locking themselves in their field either.. Pontevedra’s offensive creation increased and after half an hour of play, Czech goalkeeper Jiří Letáček prevented the tie with a great save from a shot by winger Héctor Hernández.

Shortly after, Dalisson threatened again, but his very focused shot was easily stopped by Letáček. Pontevedra was already in charge and a monumental mistake by Álvaro Rodríguez, who hit Mario Gómez in the stomach, fueled the maroon team’s dream of turning the score around by being left with one more player on the pitch.

Both coaches made a move at half-time. Yago Iglesias sought greater depth with the entry of Álex González and Xabi Domínguez. José Bordalás protected his team by removing his cautioned players, Coba and Peter.

The second act was already a monologue from Pontevedrawho had a very clear chance to tie as soon as the match resumed, but a powerful shot from Iago Novo hit the crossbar.





Getafe gave up the attack to preserve their advantage. He brought his lines together so much that his rival struggled to find spaces. Even so, he enjoyed several chances with shots from the front. One from Iago Novo, in the 66th minute, forced Letáček to shine.

Yago Iglesias burned all his weapons with the entry of Igor and Charly, but the minutes passed and his team did not harm Getafe, very solid in defense. The continuous loss of time by the Madrid team also ended up driving Pontevedra into despair, who couldn’t in added time either. take advantage of the expulsion of Diego Rico.