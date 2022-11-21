Valeria Piazza lives one of the best moments of his life. The host and former Miss Peru married Pierre Cateriano in a dream wedding, held on Saturday, November 19, with the assistance of various entertainment figures. However, not everything has been rosy for her. A few years ago, she was diagnosed with a rare disease, for which she almost lost her life.

Valeria Piazza won Miss Peru 2016. Photo: La República

Was Valeria Piazza about to die?

According to Valeria Piazza, one day she felt bad, she thought that something strange was happening to her because she was pale and she decided to cancel her meetings. At dawn, she had severe pain that led her to faint. At dawn, her mother found her unconscious in her bed and she was taken to an emergency clinic. This happened at the end of 2017.

Valeria Piazza suffers from an incurable disease. Photo: Catches America

“I disappeared from everything for almost six months. In Peru, since I did not have a diagnosis, I had 9 doctors and they even diagnosed me with a brain infection they said the infection had spread throughout the body, They even told my mom that they had to cut off my foot, because not having much circulation in the blood, my feet turned black. My mom stopped crying, ”she said in an interview for Jesús Alzamora.

There was a moment when he thought he was going to die from evil. “I thought I had six or seven days left. When nine doctors appeared in my room, all worried, I listened to the conversations and I said ‘no, God, I have to say goodbye’I wanted to go out and see the people I wanted,” he said.

What disease does Valeria Piazza have?

In 2018, after several unsuccessful attempts, a doctor diagnosed Valeria Piazza the rare disease called Behcet syndrome. It is a disease that has no cure and causes inflammation in the blood vessels.

“Thanks god I followed a treatment in Barcelona and improved two years later … I have learned to greatly value life and the opportunities that appear”, he said in an interview for El Popular.

How does Valeria Piazza cope with the disease?

Valeria Piazza revealed that because it is a daily struggle, resorted to biological treatment. That is, ampoules are placed every two weekswhich you should always use.

“The disease is not cured. In Barcelona, ​​I started with the biological treatment, where every two weeks I give myself some injections in my stomach and it goes very well. In fact, there are days yes I wake up with pain, I feel bad, I still have the symptoms . For example, three days ago I couldn’t sleep because the blood in my heels doesn’t circulate well,” she said.