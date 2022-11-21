Dad George is president of Liberia: he was away for a few days to be close to his son. That he plays without feeling the weight of his last name
A goal at the World Cup to shorten the gap, from father to son. Moving eyes and a heart posted on Instagram by George Weah to celebrate a special evening. Timothy scored on his World Cup debut: 1-1 against Wales by Bale. He is the first son of a head of state to succeed in a similar feat.
