2024 is about to end and, traditionally, every December 31, citizens prepare the best outfits and prepare exquisite dinner menus to say goodbye to the year in style. However, beyond these small traditions that are combined with the superstitions of eating the twelve grapes under the table to find a partner next year or toasting with a ring in a glass to attract fortune, on these festive dates, companies Technological technologies also provide certain information to create perfect menus thanks to ChatGPT or special services to send the letter to the Three Wise Men online.

However, there are other companies that offer summaries of the most listened to songs – such as Spotify – or lists of search trends during 2024 – such as Google – in addition, there is another Internet service that has joined this trend to publicize the list of the 25 most visited articles during 2024.

We are talking about Wikipedia, a free encyclopedia that estimates that, throughout this year, the world’s population has dedicated more than 2.4 billion hours to reading articles in English. This is boasted in an entry on its official blog in which it states that “volunteer editors added almost 3.5 billion bytes of information through more than 31 million editions.” But, What have been the most popular Wikipedia articles in 2024?

Wikipedia reveals that ‘Deaths in 2024’ takes first placeKamala Harris the second, ‘2024 United States Presidential Election’ the third, Lyle and Erik Menéndez the fourth and Donald Trump the fifth. However, this is the top 25:

Deaths in 2024. Kamala Harris. 2024 United States presidential election. Lyle and Erik Menendez. Donald Trump. Indian Premier League. JD Vance. Deadpool and Wolverine. Project 2025. Indian presidential election 2024. Taylor Swift. ChatGPT. 2020 United States presidential election. Olympic Games 2024. Euro 2024. USA. Elon Musk. Kalki 2898 AD Joe Binden. Cristiano Ronaldo. Griselda Blanco. Sean Combs. Dune: Part Two. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Liam Payne.

