Spotify is one of the most known and used platforms in the world. Hundreds of thousands of people access it to listen to content from their favorite music artists. What you don’t expect is to find pornography among the results. And the worst thing is that it is not the first time.

The popular platform streaming musical faces criticism after detecting the presence of pornographic content in its catalog. Some users found explicit videos and audio through searches on the app, calling into question the effectiveness of its moderation tools.

Spotify spokesperson Laura Batey told The Verge in an email that the aforementioned contents “have been removed” due to violation of its policies, which include a ban on sexually explicit material.

How did porn get to Spotify?

The company has decided to give video a boost in 2024 and thus fight against YouTube and offer an alternative to those who use the Google platform to listen to music. It is a strategy that he already used with podcasts and it worked well.

The problem lies in the possibility that Unsupervised accounts are uploading inappropriate material. These accounts, according to the complaints, are not being subjected to adequate controls before their content is made public.

Additionally, some identified files appear to be designed to evade detection algorithms through ambiguous titles and descriptions.

The discovery was made public by a Reddit user with a screenshot: a search on Spotify in which a pornographic video could clearly be seen hidden among the suggested results for the rapper MIA, and apparently many more could be found in the tab ‘Videos’.

The Verge claims that one of the accounts that posted the videos in question “has published erotic audio for years” and “has recently included sexually explicit videos.” Another user who also posted explicit videos camouflaged them with titles that made it look like a podcast account since mid-November.

They ask for more moderation from Spotify

Spotify has not yet issued an official statementbut the incident has raised concerns among users, especially those who use the platform in family environments.

The company, which It has more than 574 million active usersnow faces the challenge of strengthening its moderation filters and avoiding future similar episodes.

Experts warn that the company you will need to implement more advanced algorithms and strengthen manual review of files to protect your audience.

