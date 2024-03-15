The photo was eloquent: a Senate candidate put face of true repulsion by having to embrace to one lady with appearance very humble. The scene was unpleasant for everyone, but it is repeated insistently every day of Campaign. It seems that the game consists of try to seem nicebut few achieve convey this feeling.

The candidates, dressed in new clothes with their name and party logo, visit popular neighborhoods and communities to shake hands with children and the elderly, and take a photo with them. With loud, monotonous music, they greet and distribute t-shirts and caps. Then comes a speech full of personal anecdotes, with jokes interspersed, and at the end they ask for the vote. But then it's all over, they lift the stage and go somewhere else to do the same thing, over and over and over again.

Is this what a election campaign? Do they intend to win the vote in this dull and absurd way? This stage of the process is to contrast opinions and propose alternative solutions to the problems suffered by citizens. The aim is to convince the voter that the candidate brings the best alternatives to really improve people's living conditions.

But for the vast majority of candidates who are campaigning today, there are no problems in Sinaloa. There are no social lags either and they believe that the productive sectors are booming. The candidates hug people, dance, smile and promise many good things. But they avoid talking about reality. They avoid referring to the serious deterioration that affects Sinaloa, its productive sectors and each family.

The candidates pretend not to realize that the Sinaloa economy is experiencing a strong productive recession. The countryside today has its worst crisis in many years. The serious structural problems of agriculture leave producers in total poverty. Rural and fishing communities suffer enormous social deterioration. The urban infrastructure is being destroyed and misery only grows in the cities.

Official statistics indicate that Sinaloa is an entity of growing unemployment and a very low salary level, compared to the rest of the country. The health system is broken. Education lost quality and relevance. Environmental and water pollution are multiplying health problems. Public insecurity is on the rise. And in the face of this scenario of deterioration, the government is impassive, crossing its arms.

It is incomprehensible that the candidates ignore this reality. They have no interest in making this electoral process a solution to the economic, social, cultural and political disaster that today engulfs Sinaloa. You just have to look around and come up with viable proposals. Voters are apathetic because the candidates do not understand their problems and no longer trust the parties, but they also do not believe in the government they have today.

