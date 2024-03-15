Big game that every player wants to play. On this 29th matchday of LaLiga, Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona face each other in a duel that promises many emotions and generates great expectation among fans. Both teams need to win, the Barça team to follow in the wake of Real Madrid and not distance themselves too much in the face of a championship that is little by little coming to an end. For its part, Cholo Simeone's team needs to consolidate that fourth place that is by no means secure, with Athletic Club just two points away.
Next, we leave you with the players who could be key for both teams in this important duel:
Antoine Griezmann
The French forward is the main figure of the team. Having just returned from injury, the player gave his all in the last Champions League match, and nothing less is expected in this important LaLiga match. He has 19 goals and 7 assists this season, contributing in all facets of the game with the team, moving all over the field and with great defensive rigor. He is essential for Cholo Simeone, who needs him in his best shape for this decisive stretch of the season.
Alvaro Morata
The Spanish forward is having a great campaign with the mattress team. With 20 goals in all competitions, he is among the top scorers in Spanish football. Although he has returned from injury and is still recovering his best physical shape, his contribution to the collective game with his back-footed game, together with his scoring ability, will be of utmost importance in this duel against the Blaugranas.
koke
The axis of the team in the center of the field. The Spaniard is having a very good season, providing clarity in the plays, and with great sacrifice in defense. It is Cholo Simeone's head on the green and one of the team's insignia. Without a doubt, his contribution is decisive for the colchoneros' game, so that all the balls in creation go through him.
Robert Lewandowski
Now more than ever the Blaugrana team needs his scoring contribution. Although this is not his best season in terms of contribution to the game, the Polish forward has 19 goals and conveys the feeling of scoring every chance he gets, so he will have to demonstrate that ability in this duel if Xavi's team Hernández wants to take the three points from this complicated visit to the Wanda Metropolitano
Ilkay Gundogan
The German stands as the team's main figure in the center of the field given the numerous casualties in that area. The midfielder brings his great experience to a fairly young squad, which, together with his quality and feeling as a leader, make him an indispensable player for the team right now.
Lamine Yamal
The young winger has been indisputable in the last few games for Xavi Hernández. Furthermore, given the numerous casualties that the team currently has, he must show himself as one of the most important pillars of the team in the attacking zone. His ability to overwhelm and the great technique he has in his left boot will be key in this match against the colchoneros.
