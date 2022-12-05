What happens if you have one of the so-called ‘prohibited pets’ by the new animal welfare law. / Chendongshan / Fotolia

Pets are a member of the family, so we want to give them the best life possible. Little by little, measures are being adopted to improve the quality of life of pets. The Ministry of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda presented several proposals to strengthen the protection of pets and put an end to animal abuse in Spain. The law for the protection, rights and welfare of animals is intended to regulate the treatment that pets receive and how to penalize it.

This new law that is pending approval aims not only to prosecute animal abuse and improve the conditions of animals in Spain, but also to regulate which ones can be kept at home as pets and which ones cannot. The draft of this law states that a positive list of companion animals will be created. This means that a list will be made that includes which animals can be pets and live with people in their homes and which ones should not. This seeks to limit the trade in exotic and dangerous species.

Animals that cannot be kept as pets



This positive list of companion animals will be at the state level and will depend on the Ministry of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda. The complete list of animals that cannot be kept at home when the law is approved is not yet known. According to article 43 of the bill for the protection, rights and welfare of animals, the possession, reproduction, trade, sale, offer for the purpose of sale, exchange or donation and import or export as a companion animal of individuals of the species not included in the positive list of companion animals.

“Species for which there is certainty of their invasive nature or that, in the event of escape and lack of control, pose or may pose a serious risk to the conservation of biodiversity” will not be included in the positive list of companion animals. territorial scope of the place of possession, taking into account the precautionary principle.

Today is a very important day because we are going to give the green light in the Council of Ministers to the first Law on Animal Rights in the history of our country. A law that makes us more human. We continue to move forward together towards that country that loves and cares for its animals. pic.twitter.com/vHF3NqPKBS Ione Belarra (@ionebelarra) August 1, 2022

In the event of having a prohibited pet once the law is approved and it begins to be applied, said pet will continue to have the status of a companion animal. However, activities such as breeding, sale or transfer must be reported to the competent authority. They must inform the Technical and Scientific Committee for the Protection of Animals, which will assess whether the species consulted can be part of the list of allowed animals or not.

What is certain is that this law will allow the most common domestic animals in Spain, such as dogs and cats. This law can affect some types of fish, birds, amphibians or rodents. The final list will not be known until the animal protection law enters into force