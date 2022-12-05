For Todd Howard of Bethesda, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild it’s a masterpiece how it manages to handle the open world, leaving the player to go where he wants based on the development of his character and his skills.

Howard, currently working on Starfield for PC and Xbox Series X / S, spoke about it during an interview with Lex Fridman for his podcast, where he launched into a brief examination of the Nintendo title, not hiding the his admiration.

More to the point, one of the podcast listeners asked Howard if he had ever played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The answer was that he not only played it, but he thought it was great and he owns it Favorite Zelda. In his opinion it is exceptional that no obvious limits have been placed, but that the latter have been built within the game world, tying them to Link’s abilities.

In short, theopen world of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is very different from the classic one of Howard’s games, but ours appreciated it all the same. I wonder if Starfield will have any ideas coming from there…