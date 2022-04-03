Jorge Chapa was part of Serrano Heart for several years and, like many of his colleagues, he decided to leave the group to try new challenges. After this event, little was known about the life of the singer; however, his name came out loud again when it was revealed that Nickol Sinchi she had a sentimental relationship with him and that, in addition, they both had a son.

Now, fans wonder what the interpreter does after leaving what is, today, one of the most important cumbia orchestras in Peru. Therefore, here we tell you.

Who is Jorge Chapa?

George Chapa is a Peruvian singer, known mostly for having been the vocalist of Corazón Serrano in the period 2010 – 2016.

Currently, she is having an affair with Nickol Sinchi. As a result of this love, the couple had a son in September 2019 whom she called Nicolás. It should be noted that, previously, Chapa had a relationship with Rosita Morales Antón (member of Internacional Karibe), with whom he had her two oldest children.

Jorge Chapa, ex-vocalist of Corazón Serrano. Photo: Jorge Chapa/Facebook

Her love story with Nickol Sinchi

In 2014, Nickol Sinchi entered Serrano Heart. At that time, the young woman would have met Jorge Chapa, who was already working in the Piuran cumbia group. Some time later, the love story would begin.

Years later, precisely in May 2019, the artist confirmed that she was waiting sweetly, although she did not reveal who would be the father of her child.

By August 2020, Sinchi shared a cute photo next to George Chapa. This image would finally confirm the romance.

Nickol Sinchi and Jorge Chapa no longer hide their love. Photo: Nickol Sinchi/Instagram

What do you do after leaving Corazón Serrano?

After having left Serrano Heart, Jorge Chapa has appeared singing in La Única Tropical, La Caravana Cumbiambera, Mareya and more recently in the Wind orchestra. Through his social networks, the artist promotes his concerts and also makes live broadcasts of his presentations.

Jorge Chapa promotes his shows with the group Viento. Photo: Jorge Chapa/Facebook

Nickol Sinchi reinvents himself and is dedicated to the sale of fast food delivery

The COVID-19 pandemic affected dozens of artists in Peru and the world due to the health restrictions imposed by the authorities. For this reason, Nickol Sinchi, a former member of Corazón Serrano, had to change his field and since mid-2020 he began to sell food for delivery in order to get ahead.

Nickol Sinchi. Photo: instagram

“Before I had a small business with my brother that was accessories and now we are starting in fast food, snacks, hot wings. A month ago we have been working in a delivery way, at the South Lima level, you can find me on the networks like El secreto de Nico, there you can place your orders for snacks or hamburgers, ”he told Karibeña.

Nickol Sinchi celebrates Mother’s Day with an unpublished photo

Nickol Sinchi could not stand the opportunity to celebrate Mother’s Day, so he used social networks to share a revealing image with his followers. The former member of Corazón Serrano does not usually expose her youngest on social networks, but this time she presented it to her fans and dedicated an emotional message to her.

“I feel so blessed to have you by my side, without a doubt you are my best gift. Since I knew that you were coming into the world, I understood that my life was already perfect and that I did not lack anything else, because with you I have everything. Happy day to the mommies”