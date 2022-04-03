Turn to the ‘Salah case’

Everything has taken a 180 degree turn. Everything looks like Anfield you won’t lose your Pharaoh, if not that swears allegiance to him. As advanced exclusively Mirrorthe Liverpool he is close to getting the Egyptian to put his signature on a contract “until the end of his career”.

The talks between both parties to extend a more than fruitful relationship were bogged down. The Egyptian claimed comparative salary tort with respect to others top players of the footballing planet and Liverpool did not exceed the border of 400,000 pounds sterling (47,500 euros in exchange), so it was open to listening to new proposals. Between them, PSG and Barcelonathe most notorious, to squeeze what would be the last opportunity net to obtain an economic return with his transfer, at the end of the contract it ends in June 2023.

But something seems to have done click on Salah after what Egypt will not qualify for Qatar World Cup. value more than ever Liverpool, the club and its fans, according to the British media. So he has chosen to give in, with a condition that the club will gladly accept. merseyside: accept those 400,000 pounds a week in exchange for one more year, four in total, of duration. In this way, to end up giving the ‘yes’, Salah would Pharaohnet until 2027, when he would be 34 years old and a priori, he would consider opting for retirement.