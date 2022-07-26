The first season of “I am peru”broadcast on 2012, was one of the most competitive in the history of the program, due to the close final between Kurt Cobain (Ramiro Saavedra) and John Gabriel (Ronald Hidalgo). Finally, the imitator of the ‘Divo from Juarez’ He came in second place, but was crowned in “I am: the revenge” months later.

So impressive was his characterization that the Mexican singer himself revealed his desire to meet him: “ I’ve heard it on YouTube. For me it is pride that they imitate me, it gives me great joy that these boys admire me so much, to the point of imitating me, and I feel very happy because a job door is also opened for them (…). I would like to meet you and wish you well in person ”, he told MVV Associates.

What happened to the imitator of Juan Gabriel from “Yo soy Perú”?

Shortly after his coronation in “I am: revenge”, Ronald Hidalgo received several recognitions, such as a decoration from his native Tacna, and began to have contracts and presentations throughout Peru. In 2016, when the death of the real John Gabrielhis imitator was quite dismayed, because he was the man who inspired him.

“The news really hit me. I was at a family reunion and I was left with a disappointment at this news. It is something shocking for all his fans. I am totally shocked, really shocked, I have no words to say ”, he told RPP. It should be noted that, despite the old statements of the interpreter of “Querida”, they never met.

After this event, he returned to “I am” for a tribute to the death of ‘Divo de Juárez’, in which he burst into tears at the end of the song “Abrázame muy fuerte”, moving everyone and making Ricardo Morán himself tear up.

The success of his imitation of John Gabriel He continued to transcend borders and, in 2017, a production company took him to the United States. “ I am going to make an extensive tour in tribute to the Mexican star in the United States, in August. This is a contract that will allow me to grow as an artist outside my borders and it is for a period of three years. ”, he commented.

Impersonator of Juan Gabriel in “I am Chile”

In 2020, Ronald Hidalgo decided to try his luck at “I am Chile”, in which he managed to pass the casting and advance several phases of the competition. However, she did not do as well as in Peru and she could not be among the finalists of the contest. In fact, the selection stage passed him, but leaving many doubts to the jury.

Hidalgo was occasionally invited to various galas of “I am” and even competed again at the beginning of 2021 in “I am: great battles”, in which he finished in second place. Between the end of that same year and the beginning of 2022 he participated in “I am: great international battles”in which he also ranked second.

His family also enjoys the talent for singing, since his brother participated in “The voice Peru 2022″ and his father, Leo Hidalgo, did it in “The senior voice 2021″.

Solo career

Parallel to his career as an impersonator of John Gabriel, Ronald Hidalgo she also has a dream to stand out as a singer under her own name. Last year, she released her first music single called “El Ángel más Bueno” which has a video clip on YouTube and is also on Spotify.