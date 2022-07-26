Dubai (Etihad)

Faisal Al-Zaabi and Saeed Al-Mas won two silver medals in the weight of 83 kg and weight of 105 kg, at the World Championships in physical strength, which was held in the Netherlands.

Muhammad Abdul Rahim Al Marri, Secretary-General of the Federation of Body Building and Fitness, on behalf of the Federation’s Board of Directors, headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, congratulated the sports family in the Emirates, and the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, on the occasion of the victory, stressing that the success reflects the extent of the victory. The importance of joint cooperation between all sports and non-sporting institutions in the country.

Faisal Al Zaabi and Saeed Al Mass expressed their happiness at adding two new international achievements to the UAE sport, and they wish for more in the upcoming events.