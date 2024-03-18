The Argentine model, who gained relevance by being part of the group of beautiful women of the comedy program Rush hour, today has a large base of followers on social networks, his music production company and generates explicit content for certain platforms, such as OnlyFans. So, Sabrina Sabrok is still alive at 53 years old.

Lorena Fabiana Colotta, better known as Sabrina Sabrok, studied dramatic art in Argentina, where she also took her first musical steps, with the metal band Primeras Impressions. However, His moment in the spotlight would come until 2001, when he joined the cast of Rush houra program produced by Televisa, in Mexico, through which she gained notoriety for her beauty and sensual style.

Sabrina positioned herself for her body, having undergone multiple surgeries to increase her bust size. The actress and singer built her career based on the production of explicit content, both through pornographic films and with shows live erotica and performances with his metal band. She gained such relevance among the public that she was invited to be part of Big Brotherin 2005, and to be the owner of his own program Sabrina, for the one who can endure everything.

Over time, Sabrina Sabrok's career moved further and further away from family schedules and focused on adult content. The Argentine appeared three times on the cover of the magazine Playboywas part of the cast of Dancing for a dreamoe, he even had another program in charge, called Sabrina's girls.

“Since 2000 when I started in Mexico, I have been traveling to many countries for many years.doing my shows and appearing on television and every time I go to a new place and people recognize me I get very excited,” he revealed a few days ago in an interview with GT showbizduring his recent visit to Guatemala.

Sabrina Sabrok prepares documentary about her life

Share Sabrina produces erotic videos with her husband, as well as her metal music. Photo:Instagram @sabrinasabrokreal

The 53-year-old singer today has her own website where she markets her videos and stars in an Only Fans profile, where she charges a subscription of US$5.99 per month. Additionally, she remains active on social media, such as on Instagram, where he accumulates a million followers, with whom he shares the agenda of his live shows, her participation in television programs and her music, which she produces with her husband Alexandro Hernández, on their own record label, Sabrok Records.

Sabrina Sabrok announced that this year she will present a documentary about her life, in which she will reveal her experiences in the entertainment and porn industry. “I'm going to tell everything and there are very screwed things, that is, about my life, that I want to tell, because I know that many women are going to feel identified and they are also going to know why I am like that, why I decided to play a character.” , why I decided to show that to people and why I want to leave porn,” the Argentine revealed.