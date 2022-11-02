“Pal another year will be” is undoubtedly the best known phrase of the Peruvian comedian Alonso Gonzales, better known as ‘Pompinchú’. The comedian worked only two years on television, but this time was enough for him to leave a mark among viewers. After his time on national TV, not everything has been joy; however, he has managed to keep his good humor in the face of adversity.

In that sense, we tell you what happened to the life of the popular comedian after working on the small screen with other popular comedians, such as Miguel Angel Campospopularly known as ‘la Bibi’.

How did the comedian ‘Pompinchú’ come to television?

Before entering television, Alonso Gonzales he worked as a traveling comedian in the university park. Also, because he had to prioritize his work, he was unable to complete his basic training.

His experience as a humorist allowed him to audition to share a sequence with the late comedian Ángel Campos. “They call me for a sequence in which he had to play a baby (…) It was for a sequence with ‘la Bibi'”, he recounted at the beginning of 2022 in a dialogue with Carlos Orozco. Thus, he entered to work on TV in “The show of the traveling comedians”.

Later, his director asked him to watch a “Pokemon” movie so he can create a new sequence. That is how the ‘Pompinchú’ sketch arose. “I was ‘Pompín’ (before entering the small screen). Since I entered the channel with ‘Pompinchú’, it was like this”, he added in the aforementioned interview.

As revealed by Gonzáles, in the beginning he used to earn S / 600, since he worked as an extra. Later, when he became more prominent, he charged up to S / 2,200.

‘Pompinchú’ worked on the program “El show de los comedians ambulantes”. Photo: LR composition/YouTube capture/Jordy vega rodriguez

How did the popular phrase “Pal another year will be” come about?

“Pal another year will be” It is the most remembered phrase of the Peruvian comedian. This arose from the need to obtain a personal brand that can differentiate him from the rest of his classmates. Although everyone used to say that phrase, he knew that each one had to do it in a particular and unique way.

“Well, almost all of us street vendors did it, but each one had their style of doing it. You always had to differentiate yourself in something and I applied philosophy sayings to it, ”he recounted.

What happened to the life of ‘Pompinchú’ after moving away from television?

After moving away from television in the 2000s, a few months later he suffered a fracture in one of his legs in a traffic accident. This forced him to rest for about a year and a half, but he was later able to recover.

In subsequent years, he dedicated himself to traveling to different provinces to be able to do his comedy shows. In one of these demonstrations, after drinking with a friend, he had an accident again. The blow left sequelae that forced him to use a walker, which he uses to this day.

Currently, it generates economic income in different ways. He sells candy in the streets of downtown Lima. Also, he continues with the comedy through private shows.

‘Pompinchú’ works as a candy vendor on the streets of Lima. Photo: composition LR/capture Panamericana Television

Will ‘Pompinchú’ leave the costume that took him to the small screen?

Through a report by “La banda del Chino”, the comedian Alonso Gonzaleswho is now working on the streets of Lima, assures that he will never leave the “Pompinchú” costume, since thanks to him he came to Peruvian television.

“No, no (he will never leave the character),’Pompinchu‘ It will always be wherever or wherever people always ask us, and even the public asks us when we will return to television,” Gonzáles said.

How was the beginning of ‘Pompinchú’ in comedy?

Alonso Gonzaleswho years later became known as ‘Pompinchu‘, he recalled how his beginnings in comedy were, as he assures that thanks to a friend he was able to work as a clown since he was a teenager.

“I started as a child, back in Arequipa at the age of 13, I was a clown with a friend who taught me how to do that role because of the size it had. He was short (short) and all that; little by little I learned and traveled to the provinces doing shows with the one he taught me, ”he explained to El Popular.

‘Pompinchú’ and his devotion to the Lord of Miracles

The traveling comedian known as ‘Pompinchu’ He arrived at the last procession of the Lord of Miracles to commend himself for the chronic pain that afflicts his hips. The program “On the sixth day” accompanied him throughout the journey of the image, where the artist asked the Moreno Christ for the relief of his ailments.