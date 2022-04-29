Nathaniel Sanchez, one of the most beloved actresses in Peru after playing Fernanda de las Casas for several seasons in “Al fondo hay lugar”, confirmed that she would not be part of the cast of the new season of the telenovela. Behind them, followers of the Peruvian production regretted her decision because they thought that her arrival in Lima would mean the return of Nicolás’s sister.

In a November 2021 live, she had explained the reasons why she would not be part of the cast again. “For my part, I have commitments here already stipulated and for other reasons I would not be part of ‘Al fondo hay lugar’ if there is a ninth season. I wanted to give myself this time to tell you personally, ”she expressed.

The actress Nataniel Sánchez lives in Spain. Photo: Nataniel Sánchez/Instagram

With regard to this information, we review the artist’s acting career and what she did after finishing the popular television series on América Televisión.

How long was Nataniel Sánchez in “There is room in the background”?

Nathaniel Sanchez She appeared in the series “ Así es la vida” during 2008. The following year she was selected for the biggest project of her artistic career: “Al fondo hay lugar”.

The series lasted eight years, where the young woman played Fernanda de las Casas, daughter of an architect and member of a family with great fortune.

During the time she was working on fiction, she hosted “Very Verano” alongside Erick Elera. She also did some acting projects in theater.

His last role in a Peruvian series was in “Pensión Soto”, where he played Teki. The program was broadcast on Panamericana Televisión, but it did not last long.

Nataniel Sánchez and his role in “In the background there is a place”. Photo: America TV

What did Nataniel Sánchez dedicate himself to after leaving “Al fondo hay lugar”?

After finishing “Al fondo hay lugar”, the 31-year-old actress traveled to Barcelona to consolidate her career studying singing, dancing and acting techniques. Since 2019, the year she moved to Spain, she has carried out different projects related to art.

In February he made his first long work in this country. “We have been working on this creative process for three months and for me it is a gift to work with Catalan women full of talent, committed and dedicated,” said the young woman.

“It means a lot to me and I am very excited to share the premiere of #ISHTAR with all of you,” added Sánchez.

“Ishtar” is the first long play by Nataniel Sánchez in Spain. Photo: Instagram

At this time he was encouraged to dictate an acting workshop. He did it remotely, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and taught everything he learned during his career.

Nathaniel Sánchez returned to Peru

The cameras of “Amor y fuego” captured Nataniel Sánchez through the streets of Lima and did not hesitate to consult him about his return to “Al fondo hay lugar”, since his return to the country coincides with the recordings of the Peruvian television series. However, the national actress only managed to laugh when Rodrigo González’s reporter asked her about her reinstatement in the cast of the new season.

Did Nathaniel Sánchez go to Spain to look for new opportunities?

The popular Fernanda of the successful Peruvian soap opera recalled her participation in “There is room in the background” during an interview with youtuber Kevin GG. In addition, she revealed the reasons why she went to Spain. “Researching, I found an interpretation technique course that I loved. The decision was not easy, I had an established life here (Peru), a career, but I am a woman of challenges. So, I made the decision to go live in Barcelona”, she detailed.