Junior from Barranquilla showed in Bolivia, more exactly in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, that he is a serious candidate to continue advancing in the South American Cup. After beating Fluminense in Barranquilla, the team led by Juan Cruz Real beat Oriente Petrolero 1-3 to finish the first round as leader of Group H of the tournament.

The other result in the zone had already favored Junior, the goalless draw between Fluminense and Unión de Santa Fe, which gave Junior the possibility of reaching the top with a win as a visitor. And Junior did his part of the task, albeit with a bit of suffering, especially in the second stage.

solid win

ALbornoz celebrates his goals.

Fundamental to the victory was the role of winger Ómar Albornoz, who opened the way to victory in the 36th minute, when he received a clearance from Daniel Giraldo at one end of the area. The former Deportes Tolima player began to look for space in the center to have a shot angle towards Wilson Quiñónez’s goal. And after a feint and a hook, he took the left foot and put it in, with some complicity from the goalkeeper, who did not put up enough resistance.

With that advantage, Junior went relatively calm at the break, but he was not the same at the beginning of the second stage. The visiting defense fell asleep and Oriente Petrolero found the tie, in a pass to the center by Hugo Dorrego and a shot by Argentine Luciano Guaycochea, known in Colombia for a short stint with Alianza Petrolera.

Already the game began to have emotions in both goals and the goalkeeper Sebastián Viera made the course to figure on the field, by stopping at least four clear balls for goal throughout the game. But the one who came out to put his cards to take the awards was Albornoz, who almost lost the 1-2, but after getting entangled with the ball, he received a rebound from the post and scored the second, at 66.

Fredy Hinestroza, Junior’s best player in the match, scored the third, in the sixth minute of substitution, with a left-footed cross shot that Quiñónez could not control. And so the Junior sealed a victory that worked well.



With seven points, two more than Unión and three more than Fluminense, Junior will now have the chance to secure qualification for the Round of 16 of the Cup in Barranquilla, with two matches, against Bolivians and Argentines.

But before that, he will have to show in Brazil, against Fluminense, next Wednesday at the Maracana, that what he has done so far is no accident.

