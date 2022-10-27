Martin Terrone He had a brief stint on Peruvian television, beginning as a member of “Welcome the afternoon.” At that time, he was the boyfriend of Darlene Rosas and the followers of the reality show considered them one of the strongest couples on the show. However, his name stopped ringing after separating from the model and moving away from the small screen. Find out what has become of the life of the Argentine.

Martín Terrone: What is his life after leaving the reality show “Welcome to the afternoon”. Photo: capture/Latina

When did Martín Terrone leave the reality show “Welcome to the afternoon”?

Martín Terrone left a controversial comment in “Welcome to the afternoon” about his fellow reality show, in 2014. The young man pointed out that they were not important in his day to day life.

Therefore, the production decided to remove it. However, the Argentine model ended up in the Orquesta Candela. With the group, he traveled through much of Peru.

“If you want to know him a little more, We are waiting for you at our concerts that we have nationwide ”, was the welcome that the band gave him.

Romance with Darlene Rosas

The reality boy had a brief stint on “Combat.” In that space, he met darlene roses. They struck up a friendship and were romantically linked.

It didn’t take long for them to confirm their relationship and start living together. However, in 2017, they stopped being a couple.

Through a statement, the model confirmed her break with the Argentine. “I have decided to be alone for a while. But by this I do not mean to isolate myself from the world or from my friends, much less from my family, with this I refer rather to that type of loneliness where you decide that it is not the time to fall in love, “she said.

“ I have decided that it is the perfect time to find my passions and this time that will serve, to read, to travel, to dance and dream weighing only and exclusively on me”, added the young woman.

new commitment

Martín Terrone ended up on “Combinado TV” after separating from Darlene Rosas. He met the model Karla Mendiola while he focused on other projects, and before long, they got engaged.

They got married, but their marriage did not last long because the woman was supported by Jean Francois, Olinda Castañeda’s ex-boyfriend.

Before the revealing images, the singer left him messages of love on his social networks.

Martin Terrone separated from his wife. Photo: Instagram/Martín Terrone

“ This woman is without a doubt the love of my life. How can it be that in such a short time you become the most important thing?

The last thing publicly known about the artist was that he traveled to Spain to join the group Foliada D Ases. With them, he toured some towns in the region.

Martin Terrone remembers reality shows

Martín Terrone left a message in 2019 after learning that “This is war” had a higher rating than “Combat”. “He was the first, the only and the original that created this trend,” he said referring to the ATV show.

The young man remembered the reality show. “Combate gave many people a good time. They laughed, they cried, they protested with the Chief and they did not stop encouraging red and green, ”he posted on his social networks.

Martin Terrone, former reality boy. Photo: diffusion

Did Martin Terrone separate from his wife?

In May 2019, a few months after their wedding, various rumors about a possible separation between Martin Terrone and Karla Mendiola began to circulate. Although neither of them wanted to comment on it, the speculations were fueled after the former reality boy deleted all the photos of her with her.

Martín Terrone and Karla Mendiola were married for less than a year. Photo: archive

Martin Terrone on Instagram

After moving away from television, Martin Terrone He decided to keep his personal life away from the cameras. Even so, she makes use of her social networks to communicate with the more than 74,000 followers that she has on Instagram. However, not everyone can access the content she uploads, as she has chosen to have her private account.