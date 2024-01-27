The Disney series 'Wizards of Waverly Place' was very well received throughout its time on TV. The leading actors won the affection of fans and many of them were seen in different film and television projects. However, the same fate did not befall the actor. Jake T. Austinthe youngest of the Russo brothers, who radiated a lot of spark in the program.

Jake T. Austin, At the age of 19 in 2013, while filming the 'Wizards of Waverly Place' series, he was replaced by actress Bailee Madison. This left many doubts in the fans of the series because after that the actor was not seen again in other TV or film productions.

What happened to actor Jake T. Austin?

In 2019, Jake T. Austin gave an interview to The Flaunt, in which he said that he had resumed his acting career and was doing voice dubbing in animated films. Likewise, Jake added that his desire is to return to the movies, now that he is more aware and mature about what he wants.

Why did Jake T. Austin leave 'Wizards of Waverly Place'?

Jake T. Austin He was going through puberty during the last seasons of the series 'Wizards of Waverly Place', in 2013. It was then that the actor had bad attitudes with his co-star Jennifer Stone (Harper). Besides, Jake began using illicit substances, which is why he was removed from the character and the series.

Did Jake T. Austin try to clean up his image?

The actor Jake T. Austin in 2016, He appeared on the program 'Dancing with the Stars', after staying away from TV and movies. This show showed a different side of Jake and helped him connect with his fans. However, his participation did not last long in the reality show.

Does Jake T. Austin regret his bad time as a young man?

The actor Jake T. Austin, 29 years old, has pointed out that he was very young when he entered the world of television and entertainment. Likewise, Jake said that when he was going through puberty there was no adequate guidance from an adult and that, therefore, it was easy for him to deviate from his professional path. “The trap of being in Hollywood, hanging out with the wrong people, making some bad decisions and also not taking your work seriously”he emphasized.