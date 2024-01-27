Apple TV+ successfully premiered 'Masters of the Air', its new war drama series, which stars Austin Butler ('Elvis'). As if that were not enough, this fiction, whose story takes place during the Second World War, has as executive producers two heavyweights of the film industry, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielbergwho joined in this new adventure that is based on the book 'Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany', by Donald L. Miller.

In addition, this promising series has a great cast of actors, which includes, in addition to Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, Isabel May, James Murray, among others. For this reason, in this note we will provide you with a guide with the release date of each of its episodes, so that you have no excuse to miss this impressive production.

How many chapters does 'Masters of the Air' have?

'Masters of the Air'miniseries created by John Shiban and John Orloff, will have a total of nine episodes, which began airing on Friday, January 26, 2024 and will end in March of the same year. It should be noted that this program, whose production was carried out by Apple Studios, Amblin Television and Playtone, had a budget of 250 million dollars.

On the other hand, critics had very good comments about the series, something that can be seen on various specialized pages. On IMDb, 'Masters of the Air' has a rating of 8.3/10, while on Rotten Tomatoes it has an 82% approval rating. Likewise, on Metacritic it also has a good rating, after receiving a score of 73/100.

When are the episodes of 'Masters of the Air' released?

'Masters of the Air' premiered on the Apple TV+ platform on January 26, with the broadcast of its first two chapters, while the rest will be released weekly. Next, we will show you the release date of each of its episodes:

'Part One': Friday, January 26, 2024

'Part two': Friday, January 26, 2024

'Part three': Friday February 2, 2024

'Part Four': Friday February 9, 2024

'Part Five': Friday February 16, 2024

'Part Six': Friday February 23, 2024

'Part Seven': Friday March 1, 2024

'Part Eight': Friday March 8, 2024

Friday March 8, 2024 'Part Nine': Friday, March 15, 2024.

What is 'Masters of the Air' about?

“'Masters of the Air' tells the story of the men who made up the 100th Bomb Group, their risky air assaults on Nazi Germany and their fight against the extreme cold, lack of oxygen and panic inherent in combat at more than 7,500 meters above sea level. ”, begins the official synopsis.

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg are part of the executive production team for 'Masters of the Air'. Photo: LR/AFP composition

“The portrait of the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler's Third Reich is the core of the nine chapters. Some were shot down and captured, wounded or killed. Others were lucky to return home alive. But, beyond the destiny of each one, everyone paid a high price,” concludes the summary of Apple TV+.

What is the cast of 'Masters of the Air'?