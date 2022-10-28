Various names and characters have passed through the national show business. One of them is that of Erick Sabater, who belonged to the ranks of reality shows “Combat” Y “This is war”, which was a springboard to fame for him and many young people.

The former mister universe became even better known by establishing a relationship with Michelle Soifer, with whom he was for three years. However, the Dominican model disappeared from Peruvian television and recently announced that he will become the father of a girl.

What happened to the life of Erick Sabater?

Erick Sabater He currently lives in the United States far from the television cameras. According to her social networks, she has an expensive lifestyle and is very comfortable to pay for some expenses such as travel, cars and meals of all kinds.

In September 2022, the Magaly Medina program revealed what she was doing in the American country, such as yacht rentals, mansions and other sources of income that pay for her daily expenses.

Erick Sabater will be a father

The portal instarandula revealed that the model and his girlfriend, whose name is unknown so far, are expecting a girl. In the middle of a celebration, together with their friends and close people, they were able to reveal the sex of the baby they will have in a few more months.

“Hello friends, I want to thank each one of you who have been so happy for my little baby that I am expecting, thank you for being happy, thank you. I wanted to share it because I felt that it was time, I was very quiet, I know that sometimes it hurts when people manage to be happy despite setbacks, “said Erick’s partner on their social networks.

Michelle happy for Erick Sabater after learning that he will be a father

Erick Sabater’s ex-partner, Micheille Soifer, dedicated a few words to the model after the news that he will become a father.

“Congratulations! How cute! So good, each one is making his life on the road. Everyone deserves to be happy. What beautiful news, it is a blessing, ”said the artist in América Espectaculos.

Kevin Blow reveals that he was with Michelle Soifer for a year when she was still with Erick Sabater

Strong declarations! Kevin Blow He reappeared in the Peruvian show business to talk about the controversial romance he had with Michelle Soifer, which, according to him, began in 2015, when they both had a partner. The reality girl was with Erick Sabater, while he showed off with Jennifer Bustamante, mother of his daughter.

At the beginning they went out with their respective partners and looked like good friends, even ‘Michi’ would have wanted to be the godmother of Kevin’s son, according to what the Dominican narrated to “Magaly TV, the firm”.

Love would have arisen when the Dominican went to a meeting at the reality girl’s house, since she worked in her company. “That was the house where they lived (Michelle Soifer and Erick Sabater), that house was rented to them by my ex-partner,” said Kevin Blow.