If “The Exorcist” and its true story terrified thousands almost 50 years ago, “The spell” It does it with the new generations. Directed by James Wan, this first installment of the saga opened the doors for the world to meet Ed Y Lorraine Warrenthe marriage of researchers who for some time have become icons of popular culture, as well as being figures of respect among the most fans of terror.

Despite the fact that Hollywood has integrated some fiction overtones, “The conjuring” 2013 inspired his story in a true case, which, moreover, is one of the most famous in the Warren file: that of Roger and Carolyn Perron.

The first “The Conjuring” movie hit theaters in 2013. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

The true story of “The Conjuring”

On multiple occasions, the reasons for alleged haunted houses had a physical explanation. That is, there could be a logical reason for strange sounds in certain homes. However, when Warren they bumped into PerronThey knew they were in a rather sinister situation.

Roger and Carolyn Perron, along with their five daughters, had recently moved to a farm in Harrisville, Rhode Island. Strange events appeared a short time later.

“Eight generations of an extended family had lived and died on the farm, and some of them had never left. My mother did some historical research and found that virtually everyone we could name had either died, as a living being, by their own hand or had died so traumatic and sudden that they didn’t seem to know they were dead.” Andrea Perron, the couple’s eldest daughter, told Entertainment Weekly.

“I was in my room, around 5:00 am, when I had the first visit. I opened my eyes and saw the scariest thing I have ever seen in my life. She was a very tall woman. Her head was like a sack of cobwebs with little strands of hair hanging down,” she recalled, for her part, Carolyn Perron.

Demons and layoffs

According to the aforementioned media, the Warren investigation into the Perron case did not come to fruition at all. This is because Roger ordered them to “get the hell out” of her house after a dramatic seance, in which Carolyn levitated from her chair while she spoke in a strange language.

As revealed by Cosmopolitan, the victims of the spell could not move out of the house for almost 10 years. At that time, his fight with satanic entities did not cease, although they were more occasional than frequent.