President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) predicts that billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, one of the shareholders of Americanas, will have the same fate as Eike Batista, who was the richest man in Brazil and lost everything. “What happened to Eike Batista will happen to him”, said Lula in an interview with journalist Kennedy Alencar, on RedeTV!, this Thursday (2).

For the president, the case of Americanas “is not even pedaling, it is motorcycle”. “Lemann was sold as the epitome of a successful businessman on planet Earth. He financed students at Harvard to participate in the government, he spoke against corruption, but now he commits fraud that can reach R$ 40 billion”, said the president.