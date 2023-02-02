It is necessary to keep the historical memory of the events of World War II in order to maintain relations between Russia and France. This was announced on Thursday, February 2, by Russian Ambassador to France Alexei Meshkov.

“In Paris there is a square of the Battle of Stalingrad, on which a memorial plaque has been erected in memory of its victims. For the future of Russian-French relations, the preservation of genuine historical memory of the events of World War II is vital,” the diplomat said during a speech at a conference on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad at the Russian House of Science and Culture in Paris.

According to Meshkov, the preservation of a common historical memory will help restore confidence throughout Europe. The Russian ambassador stressed that building sustainable security on the continent is simply impossible without trust.

“We will never forget the contribution of the fighters of the fighting France, who followed the call of General [Шарля] de Gaulle to return freedom to the country and continue the struggle with the support of the resistance movement within the republic,” Meshkov said.

At the same time, the ambassador expressed regret that now French weapons are not being used for good purposes.

“Today it is especially bitter for us to see how our old people, children and women are being killed with French weapons,” he added.

Earlier that day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with representatives of public patriotic and youth organizations in the Stalingrad Battle Panorama Museum, said that it is necessary to live for today and look to the future, relying on the past. The President stressed that the people without memory have no future.

The Battle of Stalingrad ended on February 2, 1943 and became one of the turning points of the Great Patriotic War. The battles for the city lasted 200 days, becoming one of the largest battles of that period.

The victory of the Soviet army at Stalingrad turned the tide of the entire war and became a harbinger of the victory of the USSR in the Great Patriotic War.