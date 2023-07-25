the fortune of Aristotle Onassis, who died in 1975 from pneumonia, and was the richest man of his time for being a successful banker, is still in force by his only heiress, Athina Onassis: her 38-year-old granddaughter.

One of the most common questions is about what happened to this woman’s life. Well, the most mediatic moment of her life was her separation from the Brazilian rider Álvaro de Miranda Neto, with whom she was married for 11 years. SThey got engaged on December 3, 2005, at which time Athiana was 18 years old.

According to specialized blogs, 400 security guards were present during the wedding not only to protect the well-being of the bride and groom and guests, but also to keep the press out. During their relationship they lived between Belgium, Brazil and the United States.

Athiana has not had children, however, in her relationship with the Brazilian she lived with Vivienne and Fernando, the rider’s children, whom she cared for as her own family. However, years later, the testimony of a woman who apparently had a relationship with Álvaro came to light. during 8 of the 11 years of marriage.

“I think he is very sad and that it has been very traumatic. And now he takes refuge in his horse and in a few people who are most trusted by him, ”said Athiana’s spokesman, Alexis Mantheakis for ABC.

Also, when he died, his mother, Christina Onassis, was considered the richest woman in the world for inheriting a fortune valued at 2.5 billion dollars.

On the other hand, the passion for equestrian sport, an activity that is practiced with the participation of horses, made Athiana travel several times to compete in show jumping around the world.

