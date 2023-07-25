Authorities said about 8,000 firefighting personnel were involved in efforts to put out the fires.

The Ministry of the Interior stated that it is continuing its firefighting operations in the regions of Boumerdes, Bouira, Tizi Ouzou, Jijel, Bejaia and Skikda, where about 1,500 people have been evacuated so far.

The authorities opened a judicial investigation to find out the causes of the fires.

North Africa is gripped by a great heat wave, and the region recorded temperatures of up to 49 degrees Celsius in some towns in Tunisia, where forest fires swept through the border town of Maloula.

Witnesses told Reuters that the fires that broke out in mountainous areas reached the homes of some residents in the town and forced hundreds of families to flee.

A civil protection official said hundreds of townspeople were evacuated in fishing boats and coast guard vessels.