Alondra Garcia Miro caused a furore in 2015 for his romance with the “Predator”, Paolo Guerrero. At that time, the model was part of “Combate”, where her ex-partner Mario Irivarren also participated. However, for that sixth season she also entered the professional MMA fighter Alessandro Gandolfo, who also had his love story with the reality girl. Both revealed details of their romance, in addition to stating that they continued to maintain a good friendship.

The romance of Alessandro Gandolfo and Alondra García Miró

Alessandro Gandolfo and Alondra García Miró did not last long as a couple, only three months. According to the new reality boy, their romance occurred long before the “green-eyed” began dating Mario Irivarren, whom she met when she joined “Combate” in 2013 and from whom she separated in mid-2014, in the middle of rumors of infidelity with the Flamengo striker.

“It did not break my heart (Alondra). We are super friends. We have always had a beautiful friendship and we will continue to have it,” he said. Alessandro Gandolfoand regarding Mario Irivarren, he pointed out that he did know him because they both attended the same physical therapy and managed to get along.

For her part, Alondra García Miró clarified: “We were never official lovers, but we did go out. And today I love him very much.”

In the same way, the model allowed herself to cheat by releasing that at that time Alessandro Gandolfo would be behind Sol Maria Artadi Crousillatdaughter of the ‘Queen Mother’, Marisol Crousillat, producer of “Combate”.

What happened to Alessandro Gandolfo?

“Combate” was not the only reality show where Alessandro Gandolfo went through. In 2016, he participated in the first and only season of “Challenge of Champions” from Latina. Reality where Alejandra Baigorria, Rafael Cardozo and Luciana Fuster were also present. Precisely, with the latter it was speculated that they had an affair when they were captured in 2017, a time when both were listed as members in the preseason of “EEG”.

Likewise, in 2016, an audio by Guty Carrera with Alejandra Baigorria drew attention, where the ‘Potro’ lashed out at Alessandro Gandolfo and threatened to “put a bullet in him”.

Parallel, Alessandro Gandolfo he continued to develop his career as a professional kickboxing, muay thai or MMA fighter. And currently, in addition to participating in national and international fights, he also works as a Thai boxing coach, as he indicates on Instagram, where he has 22.1 thousand followers.