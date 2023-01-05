From the track to the road. A phrase that we have heard many times and that often comes up when we talk about the application of the know-how acquired in the motorsport field and transferred to series cars. A concept perfectly embodied by Lamborghini Huracán STO, the protagonist of our test drive, a street legal daughter of competitions, closely linked to the world of performance thanks to the experience acquired by Squadra Corse with the Super Trofeo EVO and the Huracan GT3 EVO. The result? We show you and above all hear it thanks to the unmistakable sound of this Homologated Super Trofeo powered by a 640 HP V10.

Starting from the experience accumulated in the field of competitions, with Lamborghini Huracan STO the house of Sant’Agata Bolognese has dusted off always up-to-date technical solutions introduced by the iconic models of the past: the result is a model in which the search for aerodynamic perfection and performance are unique. In the front we find the so-called “cofango”, a unique solution that integrates the front bonnet into the mudguards, a reference to the Miura but also to the Sesto Elemento. In this part, air intakes have been obtained with a renewed design, alongside new front vents which allow the air flows to be channeled, maximizing the vertical load on the front axle.

At the rear, the large wing adjustable in three positions stands out, adapting the set-up and the aerodynamic load according to the track on which you are driving. Compared to the Performante, the new Huracan STO boasts 37% improved aerodynamic efficiency and 53% more downforce. Lamborghini has made extensive use of carbon fiber, exploiting the use of ultra-light materials to create a “sandwich” structure that follows those used in the aerospace sector. The result is a car with a dry weight of 1,339kg.

The cockpit layout of the Lamborghini Huracan STO is that of a tough and pure sports car. There are to prove it the sports seats complete with a grab handle with the wording “sgancio” which allows the seat to move back and forth. Alternatively, the Racing version is also available, which lose the handle. The upholstery is a triumph of Alcantara and carbon fiber, with the fabric featuring yellow stitching that recalls the chromatic details of the livery of the test specimen. Inclined on the tunnel we find the display that allows you to control multimedia features, navigation, car set up and telemetry. If we had to find a mole on this car it is right here: the setting sometimes forces you to take your eyes off the road, such as when, for example, you need to select the temperature for air conditioning or heating.

Having said this, however, the rest is pure emotion: when you press the power button, hidden by the now classic red cover, the first roar of the V10 immediately arrives, as if to say “hey, show me respect”. On the other hand, the naturally aspirated ten-cylinder from Sant’Agata has every right to ask for it, especially in this case: 640 HP of power and 565 Nm of torque maximum at 6,500 rpm with the possibility of touching 100 km/h from standstill in just 3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 310 km/h. It’s impressive how the Huracan STO knows how to be docile, in traffic, for example when other motorists and passers-by roll their eyes and take pictures enchanted by its so sharp shapes. If necessary, however, with the road clear and using the 7-speed robotised gearbox via the paddle shifters on the steering wheel, the Bull beast can unleash and the sound of the V10 begins to fill the passenger compartment. The imperfections and roughness of our roads are certainly a handicap but the presence of Facelift System which can raise the car up to 4.5 cm (at speeds of up to 70 km/h) makes it easier to digest the imperfect road surface and above all bumps.

And if the acceleration is surprising, with this thrust that is constant and able to raise the speed in no time at all, so is the braking capacity, with the CCM-R carbon ceramic plant 390 mm front and 360 mm rear developed by Brembo which has millimeter precision and allows stopping in 110 meters at 200 km/h. From the steering wheel you then have the option of choosing which declination of the Huracan STO Soul you want to experience: there is the homonymous driving mode, which is used for most of the time, the Trofeo, a track focused mode to be used on the track with dry asphalt and finally the Rain mode which guarantees the right grip when the surface is compromised by the weather. The driving position has that discomfort typical of super sports cars but in the end you get used to it, as does the visibility which is in any case optimal despite the absence of the rear window since the engine cover has only small cracks. A small difficulty to take into account but which can be solved with the side mirrors and the rear view camera when parking. The rigid setting in full racing style and the precision of steering and gearbox fully convey all the desire of Huracan STO to unleash its power and its brutality, while always remaining firmly glued to the asphalt, thanks also to the steering wheels at the rear . This car fully represents that thread that unites the world of racing and the road world, showing that in 1,339 kg can be enclosed adrenaline and emotionsobviously on the notes of this fantastic V10.

Lamborghini Huracan STO has ideally picked up the baton of the Gallardo STS, the Super Trofeo Stradale, bringing the racing soul of the Bull to a higher level thanks to technology and aerodynamic evolution. However, this hasn’t changed its nature as a brutal sports car that can scratch the asphalt in an instant. And if the track remains its natural habitat, the road can also be entertaining, at least without going unnoticed. We conclude with prices. In Italy the Huracan STO has a starting price list of 306,282 euros but thanks to the program Lamborghini Ad Personam each owner can choose the configuration and options that best suit his needs, even liveries inspired by the world of motorsport. In our case, for example, the protagonist of this test drive has a cost of 347,430 euros.