Hamas attacked Israel with more than five thousand rockets

Hamas attacked Israel on the morning of October 7. Hamas representatives said that during the military operation “Al-Aqsa Flood,” five thousand rockets were fired at Israeli cities, and several dozen militants infiltrated Israeli settlements bordering the Gaza Strip.

Hamas cited the violation of red lines regarding the Al-Aqsa Mosque as the reason for the operation. In particular, this year the Israeli police have repeatedly carried out raids and raids on the territory of the mosque.

Hamas militants took 35 Israeli citizens hostage

During the attack, Palestinians captured more than 35 Israeli soldiers and settlers. To Hamas statedthat all the hostages were transported to the Gaza Strip and that among them there were Israeli army officers.

Related materials:

The Israeli army confirmed that Hamas had taken several civilians and military personnel hostage. As Al-Arabiya TV channel reported, representatives of Israel and Palestinian factions began negotiations on the fate of Israeli citizens.

During the attack, the Palestinians captured several military bases

Hamas says it has attacked and taken control of several military sites inside Israel in Ofakim, Netivot, Reim and Mishmar Hanegev, and is also engaged in heavy fighting in Be’eri and Sderot. Israel later regained control of the Re’im base.

During the attack, Israel suffered losses in military equipment. The Palestinians took some things from the captured bases to the Gaza Strip, and destroyed others on the spot. In particular, one of the best tanks of the Israeli army, Merkava Mk4, was destroyed with the help of a drone. Hamas militants used the tactic of dropping anti-tank ammunition from drones.

A state of emergency has been declared in Israel

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir announced a recruitment of volunteers for the law enforcement forces. Reservists will also be drafted into the army. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country was at war and declared a state of emergency.

Photo: Hatem Moussa/AP Photo

Israel has cut off electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip. Europe’s largest airlines have canceled or reduced the number of flights to Israel.

Israeli army launches retaliatory strikes on Gaza Strip

IDF spokesman Richard Hecht expressed hope that by the end of October 7 “there will no longer be living terrorists on Israeli territory.” He clarified that the entire south of Israel is cordoned off by police, and special forces are operating in more than 20 settlements. By Saturday evening, reports emerged that the Israeli army had regained control of most of the settlements in the south of the country near the border with the Gaza Strip.

Photo: Mohammed Salem/Reuters

The Israeli Air Force attacked two high-rise buildings in Gaza, where Hamas military facilities were located. Under fire hit home of Hamas military leader Yahya Sinwar. Representatives of the group responded hit in Tel Aviv.

Hundreds of people were injured as a result of the fighting

By data Israeli authorities at 20:00 on Saturday October 7, at least 200 people were killed and about one and a half thousand were injured. By messages Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip, as a result of the Israeli army strikes, 232 Palestinians were killed and another 1,697 were injured.

Photo: Ammar Awad/Reuters

The Hamas attack on Israel and the retaliatory bombing of the Gaza Strip will be the subject of discussion at the UN Security Council, which will meet on October 8 at the initiative of Brazil.