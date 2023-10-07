The Sprint race in Qatar allowed Mercedes to nibble away at other important points in the Constructors’ classification from Ferrari. The two silver arrows finished the race in fourth and fifth place, with George Russell, who started fourth, confirming his placing. Behind him, however, the comeback of Lewis Hamilton was very significant, jumping from 12th to fifth after several overtakings and some help received from the accidents that occurred in front of him.

Russell had started the Sprint off to a great start, first climbing into second position and then even taking the lead, thanks to a splendid overtaking on Oscar Piastri’s McLaren. After yet another restart behind the Safety Car, however, the soft tires chosen by Russell began to degrade, leaving him at the mercy of Piastri himself, Max Verstappen and also the second McLaren of Lando Norris.

At the finish line, after the checkered flag, Russell however had beautiful words for Piastri himself, who with the success in the short race in Lusail achieved his first success – even if not yet ‘official’ – in Formula 1. “I’m not surprised by Oscar’s performance – the young Mercedes representative wanted to underline on Sky Sport F1 – I believe he is a great driver and I have followed him before, in F3 and F2. He has always been very consistent and is doing a great job throughout this season. If he wins in F2 and F3 he is obviously a great driver.”

This last comment, in a certain sense, is also self-reported. In fact, Russell, just like Piastri and – before them – Charles Leclerc, won both categories on the first try before eventually arriving in F1.