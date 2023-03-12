Sunday, March 12, 2023
What happened at the Mindeporte meeting with the COC?

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 12, 2023
in Sports
What happened at the Mindeporte meeting with the COC?


Summit

Meeting of the Ministry of Sport and the Colombian Olympic Committee.

The entities will work together.

The president of the Colombian Olympic Committee, Ciro Solano Hurtado received this Friday, March 10, at the institution’s facilities, the new minister of sport, the teacher Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez Cortés.

Fulfilling the beginning of her work as sports minister, Astrid Bibiana Rodríguez accepted the president’s invitation to discuss the present and immediate future of high-achievement sports in Colombia.

The conclusions of the meeting were established that the dialogue will be the way to reach a consensus, with the technical part as a priority, supported by a synergy between the Colombian Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Sports and the National Sports Federations.

conclusions

Along with President Ciro Solano Hurtado and Minister Astrid Rodríguez, at the meeting were the Secretary General, Ana Edurne Camacho Corredor; the second vice president, Irma Lucía Ruíz Gutiérrez; the treasurer, Jorge Eliécer Franco Pineda; the vocal, Juan Luis Zapata Fuscaldo; the athletes’ representative, Javier Orlando Suárez Alonso, and the manager, Armando Farfán Peña.

This first rapprochement between the two entities clarifies the outlook for the preparation and participation of Colombian athletes in upcoming Olympic cycle events, such as the El Salvador 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games and the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games, before the Games Olympics Paris 2024.

