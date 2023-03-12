NOS Sport presenter Tom Egbers cannot be seen on television on Sunday, after revelations of de Volkskrant about transgressive behaviour. That reports broadcaster Saturday. Egbers wants to offer “rest to the editors and the program because of the commotion that arose after the article de Volkskrant”, read a statement. Egbers presents the program on Sunday NOS Studio Sport Eredivisie.

In the article of de Volkskrant about abuses at NOS Sport it says that Egbers approached young trainees. He is said to have had an affair with one of them, a 22-year-old woman. When this affair comes to light with his wife, Egbers begins to bully and intimidate the young woman. Because nothing changes after a conversation between the editor-in-chief and Egbers, the woman decides to leave NOS Sport. In response to the piece, Egbers said he regretted his actions.

It is not known who will replace Egbers. It is also not clear whether he will be seen on television next week. The NOS management had consultations with the editor-in-chief of NOS Sport on Saturday, but it is not known what the outcome was.

The editor-in-chief of NOS Sport announced earlier this week that it would soon step down. That decision came after an inventory of bullying and transgressive behavior by an external party. The approach to this had been inadequate in the past twenty years.