Campaigning enthusiastically à la Kennedy, Reagan or Obama is a bit too much to ask, but the current Dutch election campaigns are very tame and boring. It lacks spice so far. This is what America expert Willem Post says. He is convinced that our politicians can still learn a lot from the Americans. “A touch of Kennedy would be nice.”
