Spanish professional soccer coaches are upset by the treatment they receive from referees. Convened this Tuesday morning at the Las Rozas Football City by the Coaches Committee of the Spanish Football Federation, Carlo Ancelotti was the first to speak in the question and answer session in which the complaints from the union towards the members and also their discomfort at the non-payments that many of them suffer when they are dismissed.

The Real Madrid coach assured that the referees do not respect the coaches and that, furthermore, they are the main victims of their decisions because they directly affect their jobs.

Ancelotti’s words were supported by Quique Setién, who pointed out the importance of the coach of a club like Real Madrid demanding better treatment of the group.

Ancelotti did not stay for the subsequent meeting with the referees because he had scheduled an afternoon training session. Diego Pablo Simeone did the same, who also had to lead a training session at six in the afternoon. “It’s a mess, they don’t understand the coaches,” Ancelotti said at the end of the demanding meeting.

Coaches feel very watched by the trainers when they carry out their work in the technical area under the tension of the games. UEFA has transmitted the order to be blunt with the coaches after the performance and statements of José Mourinho in the last Europa League final that Roma lost to Sevilla in the penalty shootout. The Portuguese coach first declared that “the referee looked Spanish and we are going home dead because of an injustice” and then waited for the referee in the stadium parking lot.

Technicians also feel coerced in press conferences. Many times they do not dare to comment on arbitrations for fear of being sanctioned. “I don’t have freedom of expression when talking about the referees, because if I say what I think they will suspend me and I want to work, take advantage of the emotions that the games give me. In this sense I am not free to answer questions,” Ancelotti said three weeks ago during the Braga-Real Madrid press conference. A day later, Xavi Hernández supported him. “Is right. If we talk about the referees, you will receive a sanction, that is a reality,” said the Barcelona coach.

The coaches have joined the complaints of the footballers, reflected in the attempt by the union (AFE) to have the federation modify its disciplinary code where “the player’s freedom of expression” is clearly attacked.

This matter was later discussed when the arbitrators, led by their president Medina Cantalejo, joined the meeting. He accepted that there be greater communication between both groups and even accepted that a coach visit the referee’s booth at the end of a match if he does so in good manners. Of course, Medina Cantalejo warned that just as no coach has been sanctioned for saying that a referee has made a mistake, anyone who accuses a referee that his errors have been premeditated and intentional will be reported to the disciplinary federation bodies. Both parties committed to creating a joint working group to empathize more.

The other big demand from the coaches was that of non-payments. Given this, Xavi, who admitted to attending the meeting with the intention of complaining about the numerous press conferences they have to give, appealed to act together. The need to include a minimum wage in the next agreement was also put on the table. There were Second Division coaches who argued that in their case the lack of respect from the referees could come from the fact that they earn more than many of them.

