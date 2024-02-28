When we think of iconic brands, few logos are as recognizable as Nike's.: A simple but powerful checkmark known as a “Swoosh.” Adorning everything from sneakers to fashion clothing, this emblem has come to represent much more than just a brand; It is a symbol of excellence, performance and achievement. However, what few know is that behind this iconic image lies a fascinating story that goes beyond what one could imagine.

Since its creation in 1971, the Nike popcorn has been a beacon of inspiration for athletes and sports enthusiasts around the world. But, What is the real meaning behind this seemingly simple image? Contrary to common speculation about speed and triumph, the true story of the Nike logo dates back to a young graphic design student at Portland State University named Carolyn Davidson.

The logo was created from the inspiration that the designer had with the goddess of victory. Photo: Instagram / @nikesportswear

Carolyn Davidson: the creator of the Nike logo

Carolyn Davidson studied graphic design at Portland State University, where she would later teach as an adjunct professor. During her college years, She was hired by Phil Knight, then a professor and co-founder of Nike, to work on a design project for his new company, then known as Blue Ribbon Sports.

When Phil Knight commissioned Davidson to design a logo for his company, was looking for something that captured the essence of the fledgling brand. After several attempts, Davidson finally presented the dove design, inspired by the Greek goddess of victory, Nike. Although at first his creation may have seemed simple, Davidson's dove contained much more in its line than just an elegant shape.

She comments in an interview for ABC News that: “I remember him coming out and saying that they had chosen the Swoosh, that he didn't love it, but that maybe he would like it… I had no idea how much to charge for my work, I had taken design classes, but I didn't know anything about the business. “So I charged $35.” Carolyn says that from that event, Nike made her learn about the world of design, get references based on her achievements and that she also became known for being “the logo lady.”

“In 1983, Bob Woodell, who was president of Nike at the time, called me and said he and Phil would like to take me out to lunch. When I arrived, all these employees were there. They had a variety of food and chocolates for dessert. “They gave me a gold ring in the shape of a swoosh with a diamond and some shares,” the designer added in her interview.

The impact of the Nike logo goes beyond the world of sports, has become a symbol of empowerment and self-determination. Every time you see the Nike checkmark, you don't just see a simple logo, but an invitation to push limits and reach new horizons.