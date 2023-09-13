This week we have had a break in football at the club level so that the teams can play for a place in the European Championship that will be played next summer on German soil. The Spanish team is one that has had to play two matches during the European qualifier. Luis de la Fuente’s men continue looking for participation in the next Euro Cup
Today we will see what has to happen for Spain to get its place in Euro 2024:
How has Spain fared in these two international commitments?
Luis de la Fuente’s men have had two games during this break in which they have managed to collect six points after scoring two goals against their rivals. Georgia and Cyprus were the victims of the Spanish team, winning by seven goals to one against the first and by six goals to zero against the Cypriots.
How is the Group A classification going?
Currently the first classified in this group is the Scottish team that managed to beat Spain by two goals to zero, then the Spanish team is second classified. The first two in each group qualify for the Euro Cup.
A key match will be next October between the Scots and the Spaniards. To be first, Luis de la Fuente’s men will have to beat Scotland by a difference of three goals or more because the Scots won in the match. gone by two goals to zero.
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
1
|
Scotland
|
fifteen
|
2
|
Spain
|
9
|
3
|
Norway
|
7
|
4
|
Georgia
|
4
|
5
|
Cyprus
|
0
What would have to happen?
After Norway’s victory over Georgia last Tuesday, if Luis de la Fuente’s men do their best with the remaining games they will have 15 points compared to the possible 10 that the Norwegians could get.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Scotland
|
12-10-2023
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MEX, 16:00 ARG
|
Euro 2024 qualifying phase
|
Norway
|
10-15-2023
|
21:00 ESP, 13:00 MEX, 16:00 ARG
|
Euro 2024 qualifying phase
|
Cyprus
|
11-16-2023
|
To be confirmed
|
Euro 2024 qualifying phase
|
Georgia
|
11-19-2023
|
To be confirmed
|
Euro 2024 qualifying phase
