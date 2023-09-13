Stefan Bradl is contesting his sixth season as a test and replacement rider for Honda HRC, with whom he has contested 37 Grands Prix, mostly as a replacement for the injured Marc Marquez, and most recently last weekend at Misano, where he competed as a wild card to test the 2024 prototype of the RC213V.

The German will return to action in the next round, the Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit, once again replacing the injured Alex Rins on the LCR team bike.

Due to the complex bureaucratic procedures for the teams’ trip to India over the weekend of September 21-24, there is little room for improvisation or last-minute appearances, so the list of Grand Prix participants will remain substantially unchanged.

And Bradl is already listed as a replacement rider for Honda LRC, with Rins set to be out for one more race, his eighth following the injury suffered at Mugello on June 10, three months ago.

The Catalan, who recently announced his signing with Yamaha for 2024, is still recovering and has no set return date, although he will travel to India with the team to participate in advertising commitments with the team’s sponsors. Lucio Cecchinello.

Stefan Bradl, with LCR-Honda in Assen, where he replaced Alex Rins Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bradl has made four appearances in the premier class this season with Honda. The first was at the American Grand Prix in Austin, where he competed for the Repsol team in place of the injured Marquez. The German did not finish the race, which was won by Rins – Honda’s only victory this season.

The second start was at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez, as a wild card, with a 14th place. His next appearance, his third, was as a replacement for Rins at Assen, where he finished 13th. At Misano, last Sunday, as a wild card with HRC colours, he instead classified 18th.

With the early season injuries of Marquez and Joan Mir, and the long-term one of Rins, as well as Bradl, the young Spaniard Iker Lecuona, official Honda rider in SBK, has also been very involved in MotoGP this year. He raced in Jerez in place of Marc; in Assen in place of Mir, in both cases with the Repsol team, and subsequently with the Honda LCR in place of Rins in the races at Silverstone, Red Bull Ring and Barcelona.

At Misano last weekend, Lecuona was unable to race Rins’ bike because the San Marino Grand Prix coincided with the French World Superbike event. Honda’s solution was to include Japanese test driver Takumi Takahashi, winner of this year’s Suzuka 8 Hours, who however was unable to set the minimum time to qualify and had to withdraw on the Friday after the FP2, in an absolutely grotesque situation for the world’s leading motorcycle manufacturer.

Read also: