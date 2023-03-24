Pietro Sibille He has one of the most prolific acting careers in the Peruvian industry, since he began in the theater with the play “Roberto Zucco” (1996), starring Bruno Odar, until his jump to television with the telenovela “La Rica Vicky” ( 1997), together with Virna Flores and Ismael La Rosa. Although mainly oriented to the cinema, his characters in the series “Misterio” (2005) and “La gran sangre” (2006-2007) are still valid among the public, who took his appearance in the last season in “De vuelta al barrio” as a surprise. ”, in February 2021, with the role of Winston Eugenio Corrales, an egg vendor, former love of Susana Chafloque (Magdyel Ugaz), who sought to get closer to Malena (Mónica Sánchez) and Anita (Melania Urbina), and ended up fleeing the San José neighborhood after being exposed by Pepo (César Ritter).

What does Pietro Sibille do after “DVAB”?

In 2021, the year he appeared in “Back to the Neighborhood”, Pietro Sibille also played José Olaya Balandra, in the historical production “The other liberators”. “It was a luxury and an honor to have played this humble and brave fisherman from Chorrillas from 1823 who became a messenger and finally a martyr and hero. essential for the emancipation of Peru, next to wonderful companions and such talented actors, ”said the actor on Instagram.

Pietro Sibille He was also part of the cast of “Llauca”, a 10-episode series on Movistar Play, starring Miluska Eskenazi and produced by GV Producciones (by Gisela Valcárcel), which was later broadcast on Latina TV, in October 2021.

Then came the premiere of the romantic comedy “We married? Yes my love” with Yiddá Eslava and Julián Zucchi, in February 2022. In this production directed by the Mexican Pedro Flores Maldonado, Petro Sibille repeats his character as Alejandro, seen in the first installment. “He was kind enough to give him more participation, he has more development this time”declared to the YouTube channel Premium Peru TV.

Currently, Pietro Sibille, 46, dedicates himself completely to giving two-month acting initiation workshops, aimed mainly at people over 16 years of age with little or no experience. One of his students was the model Nicola Roberto, Mister Supranational Peru 2022.

As a final sample, his students from the XII workshop presented, in March 2023, the works “The puddles of the city” by Mariana DeAlthaus, “The Story of the Zoo” by Edward Albee and “lost” by Pliny Mark.

See also “Now & Then”, Apple's first bilingual series ” title=” Left: Students from Pietro Sibille’s workshop. Right: Pietro Sibille with Nicola Roberto. Photo: Instagram ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

Left: Students from Pietro Sibille’s workshop. Right: Pietro Sibille with Nicola Roberto. Photo: Instagram

Finally, the well-remembered ‘Mandril’ has been experimenting with drawing, and on Instagram, with 104,000 followers, he shares his creations. “For me they are doodles. Drawing abstracts me from reality, it makes me play with a thousand colors, it relaxes me, it makes me put my feet in heaven”, manifested.

Drawings made by Pietro Sibille. Photo: Pietro Sibille/Instagram

What is Pietro Sibille’s latest film?

Pietro Sibille’s last acting credit is in the film “I’m innocent”, released in January 2023. The film, which mixes mystery and comedy, is produced by Yiddá Eslava and has the participation of Edgar Vivar, the well-remembered Señor Barriga from “El Chavo del 8”, as well as the Argentine singer Pablo Ruiz.

And before “I am innocent”, Pietro Sibille appeared in the comedy “La restauración”, a production by Luis Llosa that was released commercially at the end of 2022, two years after being presented at the Cinema Week of the University of Lima. In this production, starring Paul Vega, the actor shares roles with Attilia Boschetti, Delfina Paredes and Muki Sabogal.

About his role, real estate businessman Raymond, Pietro Sibille said: “There are always characters in me, because I give a lot of myself to the characters. Inevitably. Even though I tried to transform myself to some extent. That is, I take the character and put it inside of me”.