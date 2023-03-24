Erdour, head of the Moroccan Federation for the Production and Export of Vegetables and Fruits, told Reuters that the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Fishing, Rural Development, Water and Forests (Agriculture) agreed on a daily quota of tomato exports last month before stopping all exports from March 18 to 22, and a smaller quota of 700 tons. daily starting from Thursday.

He added that today, Friday, the exporters got a share of 1,000 tons, but it is less than their usual share of 1,500 tons.

Erdower said the restrictions do not apply to high-priced products such as cherry tomatoes, which account for more than half of the country’s tomato exports.

Bad weather in Morocco and Spain has disrupted vegetable crops this year, reducing the availability of fresh vegetable dishes in Europe and driving up prices that helped push UK inflation up to 10.4 percent in February.

Traders fear that shrinking exports will affect their share of their main markets in the European Union and Britain.

“We were unable to fulfill long-term supply contracts,” said one trader, adding that most contracts with British customers are signed a year in advance and at fixed prices.

“Morocco’s credibility as a stable supplier of tomatoes to both the EU and UK markets is being tested,” he added.

A government spokesman said on Thursday that it was impossible to talk about exports at a time when domestic food prices were rising.

Inflation in Morocco led the central bank to raise the benchmark interest rate for three consecutive times by 50 basis points to 3 percent last Tuesday.

Food price inflation jumped to 20.1 percent last month, bringing headline inflation to 10.1 percent, a level not seen since the 1980s.

“We expect the normal export activity to resume with the improvement in production,” said Erdour.

Morocco also imposed some restrictions last year, but dropped them after a drop in domestic prices.

According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, the Souss-Massa region, the main producer of tomatoes in Morocco, expects to produce 695,000 tons this year, down from 975,000 tons last year.

One of the exporters, who asked not to be named, said the export ban could prompt farmers to grow cherry tomatoes or other unrestricted products.

“Given the cost of production now and the export ban… round tomatoes are no longer a profitable business,” he added.