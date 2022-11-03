Janet Barboza and Nilver Huarac had a love relationship between 1995 and 2004, the result of that bond was their daughter Antonella Huarac Barboza, who is currently 24 years old. In this note, we tell you what the young woman does.

What does Antonella Huarac do?

Antonella Huaraz She is the firstborn of Janet Barboza and Nilver Huarac. Despite staying away from television, she has a very active Instagram account of hers, in which she shares her trips, outfits, and daily activities.

The smug of the popular ‘Retoquitos’ is an outstanding athlete in the discipline of jiu-jitsu, but is also related to the world of communications, specifically in the field of advertising.

In his social networks, he also shows his love for animals and especially for his pets. He also provides clothing tips for his more than 27,000 followers.

Antonella Huarac is the daughter of Janet Barboza and Nilver Huarac. Photo: Instagram capture/Janet Barboza

What is Antonella Huarac’s entrepreneurship?

the older sister of Lark Huarac has her women’s lingerie startup called Amalie. Through her official Instagram profile, Antonella promotes her brand under the slogan “Embrace your sensuality.”

Amalie offers a variety of lace garments that seek to empower women with sexy clothes that make them feel confident in their bodies. She too, she shares some inspirational phrases so that the girls dare to use the outfits that they like the most.